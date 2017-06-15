A double fronted detached bungalow

Close to Thornhill Edge and open countryside

A double fronted, thoughtfully designed detached bungalow enhanced by a spacious conservatory to the rear, offering adaptable living accommodation in the ever popular district of Thornhill. Enjoying a choice head of cul-de-sac position, close to Thornhill Edge and open countryside.

The property is gas centrally heated and PVCu double glazed. Comprising on the ground floor of: central entrance hallway with laminate flooring and ornate coving; kitchen fitted with a range of white wood grain effect wall and base units with marble effect roll top work surfaces; spacious lounge/dining room with Portuguese limestone fireplace and hearth with inset Living Flame gas fire and sliding patio doors leading to the conservatory; inner hallway; conservatory with door leading to the paved patio; inner hallway with loft access; front bedroom one with fitted furniture of wardrobes, cupboards, bedside tables and display shelves; rear bedroom two with fitted furniture of wardrobes and bedside tables with a matching free standing chest of drawers; delightful shower room/WC; front bedroom three/dining room and shower room/WC.

It is the opinion of the agent that the property can only be fully appreciated by a detailed inspection and an early appointment is strongly advised.

To the front of the property there is a low maintenance garden with established flower and shrub borders and there is access down both sides of the property, to one side is a tarmac drive leading to a garage with access door, to the other side of the bungalow a pathway leading to an enclosed good sized rear garden with large paved patio, beyond which there is a lawn and established flower and shrub borders.

The property has the benefit of no upward chain.

EPC Rating - C70.

Price: £215,000

Agent: https://www.holroydmiller.co.uk/