Chance to win fantastic Yorkshire Day prizes

Have your say

In celebration of Yorkshire Day, which takes place annually on August 1, businesses in the market town of Bawtry have put together a fantastic competition prize worth over £400.

One lucky winner could be enjoying an overnight stay for two in a sumptuous executive room at the 4* Crown Hotel complete with Yorkshire breakfast and a bottle of fizz.

But, if you’re not lucky enough to win our fantastic first prize, there are five fabulous runners-up prizes on offer:

* A complimentary family pass for Yorkshire Wildlife Park (for 2 adults and 2 children)

* £50 voucher for China Rose Cantonese restaurant

* £50 voucher for Limited 2 Art Contemporary Art Gallery

* £50 voucher for Yorkshire Caravans of Bawtry

* Afternoon Tea for 2 at The Town House Bar & Restaurant Bawtry

Bawtry Retail Association is proud of the work that it does to promote Bawtry as a destination for shopping, socialising and dining.

Bawtry has evolved from a historic market town to a place that’s packed with high quality shops, designer fashion, stylish bars and fantastic individual restaurants.

For further information about Bawtry Retail Association visit new website on Visit Bawtry and sign up now to be the first to hear about exclusive offers, events and competitions in and around Bawtry. Or find them on Facebook and @VisitBawtry Twitter address.

To be in with a chance of winning, all you have to do is answer the question and email to: barbara.craythorn@jpress.co.uk Please type Yorkshire Day Competition, in the subject line. Please include your full name, address and daytime telephone number.

QUESTION: What date does Yorkshire Day take place each year?

* Usual Johnston Press Terms & Conditions apply.

* Closing date for entries is noon on Wednesday August 2.