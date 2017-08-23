Chance to win tickets to popular St Leger Festival

The William Hill St Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse is a heady mix of top quality racing and a fantastic social scene.

We have tickets for three amazing days of the festival to give away to some of our lucky readers.

Visited by ardent racegoers and fashionistas alike, the festival begins on Wednesday September 13th followed by DFS Ladies Day on Thursday, where stylish outfits and stunning headwear adds to the air of fun and sophistication. Ladies will also have a chance to win a haul of enviable prizes via the Best Dressed Lady competition where the most stylish ladies will be picked from the crowd by the racecourse scouts to be judged in the parade ring.

Friday is the gents turn where men from across the region dust down their suits and enjoy seeing some of the top names in horse racing whilst being in with a chance of winning the Best Dressed Gent Competition.

Saturday is the renowned Leger Day which hosts the world’s oldest classic – the William Hill St Leger. This race forms part of the British ‘Classics’ five carefully selected races renowned for their prestige and the horses they attract. With such a fun packed festival, we are delighted to be able to offer five pairs of County Enclosure tickets for both Ladies and Gentleman’s Days and five pairs of Grandstand tickets for Leger Saturday.

For more about the St Leger Festival and events, or to book tickets visit Doncaster Racecourse fixtures & events or call 01302 304200.

For you chance to win a pair of tickets answer the following question, state which day you prefer and email to: barbara.craythorn@jpress.co.uk Please type St Leger Festival Competition int he subject line and provide your address and telephone number.

QUESTION: Who sponsors the St Leger Festival?

* Closing date for entries is Noon, Wednesday, August 30, 2017

* Usual Johnston Press Terms & Conditions apply.

* Winners will be selected at random

* No cash alternative

* Entrants must be aged 18 or over

* Dress code applies

* Winners must present proof of ID in order to claim their prize