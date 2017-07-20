Converted former chapel in Overton

Situated in sought-after rural location with easy access to M1 motorway

A fantastic opportunity for the family buyer to purchase this four/five bedroom detached house, having been converted from a former chapel and benefitting from off road parking, an enclosed and private well maintained rear garden, spacious living accommodation throughout, modern fitted kitchen diner, bathroom and en suite.

The accommodation comprises: Entrance hall, downstairs wc, spacious living room with double doors into the separate dining room, study/bedroom five, modern fitted kitchen diner with a range of oak fronted wall and base units with chrome handles, laminate work surface over, tiled splash back, display cabinets, down lights.

First floor landing, four good size bedrooms, the master with en suite shower room/wc in addition to the stunning house bathroom with three piece suite comprising of a curved panelled bath with centralised mixer tap, mixer shower over and curved shower screen, a low flush wc and wash basin over vanity drawer and units.

Outside, to the front of the property there is a large timber gated entrance with wall and privet hedge bordering the large pebbled driveway providing off road parking. To the rear, there is a Yorkshire stone paved patio area, attractive lawn, well maintained borders, stone walling and privet hedges. Steps lead down to access the cellar.

The property enjoys a semi rural location in Overton, a sought after area for the home mover and is approximately a 15-minute drive away from the M1 motorway making centres such as Manchester and Leeds accessible on a daily basis by car. Located close to amenities and schools within the surrounding area.

Only a full internal inspection will reveal all that is on offer at this quality home and an early viewing comes highly recommended.

Address: Old Road, Overton

Price: £379,950

Agent: www.richardkendall.co.uk