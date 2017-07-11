DIARY DATES: Some of the best events to grab a ticket for.

Music, comedy and an opera set in an ice cream van - here’s just a few of our picks for things to stick in your diary.

ELKIE BROOKS: Leeds Grand Theatre, April 28, 2018, Tickets 0844 848 2700

Acclaimed 80s singer-songwriter and Brit Award nominee Elkie Brooks, whose hits include Pearl’s a Singer, Lilac Wine and Don’t Cry Out Loud, is set to appear at Leeds Grand Theatre next spring for one night only on April 28.

Tickets have gone on sale this week.

www.leedsgrandtheatre.com

TYBURNIA: Leeds Heart Centre, July 14, Tickets 0113 275 4548

The Dead Rat Orchestra (DRO) take the concept of the live film score to a new level as they tour their acclaimed score to James Holcombe’s Tyburnia.

They will be joined by singer Lisa Knapp, one of the UK’s finest interpreters of song, and Holcombe, who will perform the film live.

www.heartcentre.org.uk

ICE CREAM: THE OPERA

City Park Bradford, July 30, 1pm, 3pm & 5.15pm, free

Ice Cream: The Opera by Ian McMillan takes place in two ice cream vans and is inspired by Romeo and Juliet.

It tells the story of two warring ice cream vendor families from Yorkshire who come together through song, ice cream and love.

Free entry

LOST VOICE GUY: Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, July 27

Stand-up comedian Lost Voice Guy, real name Lee Ridley, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a baby and has never been able to speak.

Using an iPad to tell his jokes, he has earned huge critical success and won the BBC New Comedy Award in 2014.

www.thelbt.org