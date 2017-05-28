Exceptionally modern property in Batley

An exceptionally modern individually designed six bedroom detached property built circa 2003. Set within private gardens the property offers above average size accommodation that in the agent’s opinion needs to be viewed internally to be fully appreciated.

The spacious accommodation comprises on the ground floor of: entrance hall with open staircase to the first floor; modern fitted breakfast kitchen; fitted utility room; guest cloakroom/WC; study; dining room with French doors and lounge also with French doors to the rear and an inglenook fireplace. To the first floor: landing; master bedroom with walk-in wardrobes, fitted furniture, French doors, Juliet balcony and an en-suite bathroom with four-piece suite; guest bedroom with en-suite shower room; two further bedrooms and a family bathroom with a modern four-piece suite. On the second floor are the two further bedrooms.

Outside; a driveway leads to the integral garage and to the rear of the property is an enclosed lawned garden providing a high degree of privacy with seating areas.