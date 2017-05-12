Five bedroom executive family home

Popular and convenient village location

Superbly appointed throughout is this substantial five bedroom executive detached family home with opportunity to convert the garage to provide a self contained teenager/granny annex. Benefiting from PVCu double glazing and gas central heating.

The accommodation fully comprises of: entrance hallway; study; spacious lounge; separate dining room; superb modern fitted breakfast kitchen with utility room off; conservatory; two staircases lead to the first floor landing, one staircase leads to the spacious master bedroom enjoying a dual aspect with Juliet balconies to the front and rear, dressing area and contemporary en-suite wet room/WC.

The further staircase leads to four bedrooms (two of which are large doubles), the second bedroom enjoying en-suite shower room/WC and the modern house bathroom/WC.

Outside; to the front there is a pleasant lawned garden with an array of plants and shrubs, a tarmacadam driveway provides off road parking for three/four vehicles and leads to the integral double garage, whilst to the side of the property there are low maintenance gardens with a block paved pathway and the rear has an attractive lawned garden incorporating timber decked and flagged patio areas.

Originally built by Redrow in this popular and convenient village of Grange Moor, which is known for its commuter links to Wakefield and Huddersfield via the M1 and M62. Mirfield train station is approximately a five to ten minute drive away with a straight through link to London.

Deceptive from the roadside and offering spacious and flexible accommodation throughout. Simply a fantastic family home which in the opinion of the agent truly deserves a full internal inspection to fully reveal the quality of accommodation on offer and to avoid any disappointment.

Price: £375,000

