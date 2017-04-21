Individually designed bungalow in Batley

Attractive lawned gardens to four sides

A substantial four bedroom detached true bungalow situated on a level site with substantial lawned gardens to four sides. Individually designed and built for the present owners and featuring PVCu double glazing, gas central heating, burglar alarm system and a double detached garage.

Comprising on the ground floor of: spacious entrance hall with built-in cloaks cupboard; dining room; superb spacious lounge with patio doors to the rear which provide an abundance of natural light and pleasant views in three directions, stone fireplace and gas fire; fitted kitchen with a range of base and wall units with complementary work surfaces incorporating a breakfast bar, electric double oven and gas hob; utility room with door to the rear garden. To the first floor: landing; four double bedrooms (three with fitted wardrobes); recently modernised family bathroom and a separate shower room.

Outside; lawned gardens to four sides with paved patio seating areas to the rear, a tarmac drive provides ample off road parking and leads to the attached double garage.

Price: £395,000

