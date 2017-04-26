North Kirklees weekend entertainment listings

Plan your bank holiday weekend with our guide to the best live music, theatre and events.

FRIDAY

Music

Millbridge WMC, Liversedge: Brit Pops (70s, 80s and 90s covers band). Free Entry 8.30pm.

Wickham Arms, Cleckheaton: Superior jazz band (traditional), 8.30pm. Free entry.

Brighton Street WMC, Heckmondwike: Rock and roll music, 8pm-11pm.

Museums

Abbey House Museum, Leeds: Fairy Tales and Fantasy Immerse yourself in a Pantomime world of magic and mystery at Abbey House Museum’s latest exhibition.

Lotherton Hall, Leeds: Fashionable Yorkshire. Explore the history of fashion through the clothes and personal stories of a selection of Yorkshire women.

Theatre

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield: Huddersfield Light Opera Company presents Sweet Charity. Featuring musical numbers including Big Spender, If My Friends Could See Me Now, Too Many Tomorrows, and There’s Gotta be Something Better Than This. Main Stage 7.15pm. Tickets: £18.

Events

Dewsbury Arts Group, Lower Peel Street, Dewsbury: The Odd Couple. A classic comedy by Neil Simon, for tickets visit www.dewsburyartsgroup.info. 7.30-9.30pm.

Community

Howlands, Staincliffe Park Pavilion, Dewsbury Gate Road, Dewsbury: Individual art and crafts, 9.30am-noon and 12.30pm-4pm. Contact 07521 653710.

Batley Library: Crochet 10-11.30am

Batley Library: Councillor Fazila Fadia Surgery 10-11.30am.

SATURDAY

Music

Batley Irish Nash: Steve Michaels, ferrific male entertainer 8.45pm.

Comrades Club, Heckmondwike: Wayne Simon. Fun, vocal entertainer 8.30pm.

Old Bank WMC, Mirfield: Destiny - Great Male/Female Duo.

Millbridge WMC, Liversedge: Signature (Female Duo) starts 8.30pm.

The Venue, Birstall: Tamla Motown Night playing the best tunes in Motown, Club Soul, Youth Club tunes, together with some Northern Soul, Ska and Reggae. 8pm-12.30am. Admission £3 otd. Resident DJ Tony Patchett together with Dean Butterfield.

Theatre

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield: Huddersfield Light Opera Company presents Sweet Charity. Featuring musical numbers including Big Spender, If My Friends Could See Me Now, Too Many Tomorrows, and There’s Gotta be Something Better Than This. Main Stage 7.15pm. Tickets: £18.

Museums

Abbey House Museum, Leeds: Fairy Tales and Fantasy Immerse yourself in a Pantomime world of magic and mystery.

Lotherton Hall, Leeds: Fashionable Yorkshire. Explore the history of fashion through the clothes and personal stories of a selection of Yorkshire women.

Community

Cleckheaton Library: Lego workshop, free, 11am-1pm.

St Mary’s Community Centre, Mirfield: Café Tea /Coffee Cakes and sandwiches 9am till 2pm.

Batley Library: Code Club for children aged eight to 12 years. Booking required 10.45-11.45am.

Batley Library: Art Club. Booking required. 2-3.30pm

SUNDAY

Music

Batley Irish Nash: Tony Munro 2pm.

Batley Irish Nash: Rob Stevens’ Karaoke 5pm.

Batley Irish Nash: Hayley Lou, terrific female vocalist, 8.30pm.

Events

West Riding, Dewsbury Railway Station: Acoustic Skadom Skank Holiday Special. Acoustic Skadom, performing your favourite SKA and 2 Tone songs. Extra loos, outside bar and BBQ, perfect way to spend your bank holiday! Free entry. 3-8pm.

Tour de Yorkshire event, Birstall: Birstall Chamber of Trade and Community Groups are coming together to hold an event celebrating the Tour de Yorkshire coming through Birstall. A day with something for all the family with stalls and entertainment. All funds raised on the day for Alzheimer’s Society. Craft stalls and Community Groups stalls in the Market Place. Event runs 10.30am-5pm.

Community

Comrades Club, Heckmondwike: Bingo 2-5pm.

Millbridge WMC, Liversedge: 9pm.

Museums

Lotherton Hall, Leeds: Fashionable Yorkshire. Explore the history of fashion through the clothes and personal stories of a selection of Yorkshire women.

Abbey House Museum, Leeds: Fairy Tales and Fantasy. Immerse yourself in a Pantomime world of magic and mystery at Abbey House Museum’s latest exhibition.

