Nostalgic musical that’s a sheer dream

Inspired by the multi-million selling albums, the Olivier Award nominated musical Dreamboats and Petticoats is entertaining audiences at Leeds Grand Theatre this week.

Celebrating 10 years on tour, the highly emotive musical, set in 1961, tells the story of young musicians Norman and Bobby who are competing to win a national song writing competition and, more importantly, the attention of the gorgeous Sue.

But when Bobby discovers that shy Laura is no slouch on the piano, love and rock‘n’roll fame beckons...

The show is on at the Grand until Saturday. Grab your last minute tickets now from the box office on 0844 848 2700 or go to www.leedsgrandtheatre.com