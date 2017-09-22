One of Batley’s finest properties

Boasting half an acre of stunning landscaped gardens

Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Morley office is marketing a standout detached family home in a sought after residential area in Upper Batley, that sits in just over half an acre of stunning landscaped grounds.

The Croft, on Timothy Lane, enjoys a discreet and private setting at the top of a long sweeping driveway that is accessed via remote controlled gates.

The ground floor of the property offers an impressive entrance hall, a vast lounge that is more than 21 feet long, a separate dining room, a large dining kitchen, a lovely snug area overlooking the gardens, utility room and downstairs WC.

Upstairs there are three good sized bedrooms that all benefit from fitted wardrobes, en-suite facilities to the master bedroom and a luxurious house bathroom.

The property also has a useful workshop area on the lower ground floor.

Outside there is a detached double garage, extensive landscaped gardens and a rear terrace area that is ideal for entertaining.

Gavin Townsend who heads up Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Morley office, says: “The Croft is a superb home, surrounded by impressive grounds and it benefits from having three large reception rooms. It also comes with plenty of potential to extend or redevelop the property, subject to the necessary planning consents. As a result, it’s immediately generating plenty of interest from discerning home buyers, both within the local area and from further afield, who are attracted by the property’s easy access to the regional motorway network.”

The Croft is on the market for offers in excess of £800,000.

For further information, or to arrange a free no obligation market appraisal, call Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Morley office on 0113 322 6333 or visit www.dacres.co.uk