Quality home in Thornhill, Ossett

Spacious living accommodation

The property benefits from PVCu double glazing, gas central heating and an enclosed rear garden.

The accommodation fully comprises of: entrance hall, living room with limestone fireplace, kitchen diner, cellar providing useful storage, first floor landing, two double bedrooms (bedroom one having fitted wardrobes) and a four-piece house bathroom suite.

Outside, to the front of the property there is on-street parking and a gated entrance onto a paved pathway with a pleasant lawned garden, whilst to the rear of the property there is a paved pathway and attractive lawned garden with low maintenance woodchip borders.

Located close to amenities and schools, whilst daily access to Dewsbury and Wakefield city centre can be had via the local bus routes nearby. The M1 motorway is a fifteen - twenty minute drive away making centres such as Manchester and Leeds accessible on a daily basis by car.