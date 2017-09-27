£38k revamp for school’s outdoor areas

Gomersal Primary School has benefited from a five-figure makeover to its outdoor areas.

Banking giants HSBC donated £38,000 to revamp the school into a positive learning environment for pupils to enjoy.

Sixty-five employees of the company from across Yorkshire rolled up their sleeves to help make the transformation come true.

The funding has gone towards the installation of a new adventure trail, including scramble nets, zig zag stilts and wobble boards.

In addition, the children will benefit from a 20-tyre adventure area to encourage physical activity and improve their skills, agility, fitness and wellbeing. Picnic benches, climbing walls and games tables have also been installed to help children develop their communication skills and engage in positive play.

The team of HSBC volunteers ensured the play areas were ready for the new equipment to be installed.

This included jet washing the area, planting new flower beds, pruning trees and painting fences.

Melanie Cox, Headteacher at Gomersal Primary School, said: “We are extremely pleased and grateful to receive support from HSBC to transform our outdoor space.

“The new equipment will give children the opportunity to get fitter and develop key skills for later life.

“We would like to say thank you to all the staff at HSBC for the dedication and commitment to our school.”

Jo Dickinson, Area Director at HSBC, said: “At HSBC we are always looking at ways to provide much-needed support to the local community.

“We were delighted to be able to install fun and educational games into Gomersal Primary School’s playground.

“By transforming the outdoor space, we have helped create a positive environment for the children.”