£4,000 raised for road safety cause

Kirklees Council’s bereavement services and the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management has raised £4,000 for a road safety charity.

The money, raised in Kirklees, has been donated to BRAKE – a national charity that promotes road safety and supports the families of people who have lost their lives in fatal road incidents.

The cheque was presented to the charity by cabinet member Cllr Musarrat Khan.

Cllr Khan said: “The metal collected after the cremation process has to be disposed of legally. By working with the ICCM we are able to ensure that the material is recycled and that the proceeds are donated to a good cause.”