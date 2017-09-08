£60,000 raised for British Legion

Councillor Jim Dodds, the former Mayor of Kirklees, has handed over a large cheque to his chosen charity – The Royal British Legion.

Thanks to an excellent and hardworking charity committee, local businesses and organisations, the Mayor’s Charity has raised more than £60,000.

The final total could be much more as some of the organised activities are to become annual events.

This will include the very successful Poppy Dash and Poppy Bun Challenge, together with a number of local fund raisers who have pledged to support the British Legion.

Cllr Dodds said: “Being Mayor and Mayoress of Kirklees is probably the biggest honour bestowed on Carol and myself, we enjoyed immensely our year in office and were overwhelmed with the good work being carried out across Kirklees.

“Having served for 35 years in the Royal Signals it would not have come as a surprise that I picked a military charity.

“The Royal British Legion requires £100m per year to fill the gaps left by other charities as we do the best we can for those who have served us so well. It would be impossible for me to pick out individual names as everyone involved worked so hard, I must however mention Sainsbury’s and KAL who supported my effort throughout.

“Sainsbury’s organised a charity bike ride, fashion show and a sponsored channel swim. KAL were responsible for an endurance march, a come and try it fitness day and a Mayor’s Golf Day at Bradley Park.

“My charity committee organised a number of excellent concerts, raising awareness of the RBL and much-needed funds for them.

“A really big thank you, to all who contributed and did their bit for those who have given so much in the defence of our country.”