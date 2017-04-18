£7m charity cash no small change

Residents in Dewsbury, Batley and Cleckheaton have been thanked by Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation after it reached the £7 million donation milestone.

Since the Charitable Foundation’s first donation in 1999 more than 50 charities and good causes have received more than £8,400 through the Society’s Dewsbury branch.

Dewsbury and District League of Friendship for Disabled Persons, Kirkwood Hospice, The Society for the Blind of Dewsbury, and the Spenborough Forget me Not Fund are among those who have benefitted from donations.

In Cleckheaton, more than 70 charities and good causes have received more than £10,000 in donations.

More than 60 charities and good causes have received £14,465 through the Society’s Batley branch. Recently, the Motor Neurone Disease Association was given £1,995.

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference scheme where members donate the pennies from the interest on their accounts just once a year to help smaller charities around the UK.

Nicholas Johnson, manager of the Batley branch, said: “We’re delighted to be able to celebrate the foundation reaching its £7million donation milestone. We would not be able to do this without the support of our members who fund the Charitable Foundation and we thank them for recommending such worthwhile causes.

“As a mutual organisation, we’re committed to making a positive and lasting impact on the communities we serve. It’s remarkable what a big difference the Charitable Foundation has made.”

Visit www.ybs.co.uk/charitablefoundation to nominate a charity for a donation.