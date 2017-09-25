A sentimental journey from Cleckheaton to Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom for dancing queen Edna, 95

Dancer Edna Frear made a sentimental journey to one of the north’s most famous dancehalls to recall her years as a ballroom queen there.

Edna, who is now aged 95 and lives at Avery Mews Care Home in Heckmondwike, journeyed to the spectacular Blackpool Tower Ballroom, reviving memories of younger days when she used to go ballroom dancing there with her dance partner Jack, who then became her husband.

Edna and Jack

Edna and Jack danced together from their youth until they were in their early 70s, winning many competition trophies and medals, particularly for the Foxtrot.

They both attended the Greenwood Dancing School and were regulars on its annual trip to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom when everyone in the school would buy a stylish outfit for the occasion.

So fond of the ballroom were Edna and Jack that they returned there on numerous occasions between these annual events to dance together.

Now Jack is no longer with her and Edna’s dancing days are past, but she is still a dance enthusiast and is a regular follower of BBC television’s “Strictly Come Dancing,” which has held its final stages at the famous Blackpool venue.

The home’s operator brighterkind has a “Wishing Well” scheme to help residents to achieve something they really want to do.

Accordingly, the care team were pleased to be able to grant Edna’s wish and to escort her back to the ballroom that was the setting of many happy memories.

Edna said: “The ballroom was as beautiful as I remembered.

“Being there again was a wonderful experience that took me right back to my young dancing days when my husband and I won trophies.

“It was so nice to see that other couples are still enjoying dancing there.”

Edna was accompanied on her visit by fellow resident Madge Johnson, who wasn’t a ballroom dancer herself but wanted to revive her memories of happy holidays in Blackpool and visits to the Lancashire town’s Tower.

They were escorted by Angela Blackburn, the home’s activity co-ordinator, and Nancy Williams, who is Edna’s key worker.