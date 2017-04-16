Amazing 20 years in Joseph shows

In 1997 the Heckmondwike-based Stuart Stage School was chosen to provide the children for a top UK tour of ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’.

Twenty years later, 60 students have appeared in ‘Joseph’ at the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, alongside X Factor winner Joe McElderry who plays Joseph.

Spokesman for the Stuart Stage School, Dave Lake, said: “This is an amazing achievement for everyone.

“We have been involved in ‘Joseph’ around 35 times and over the years have given hundreds of our students the opportunity to be involved in the professional theatre, creating memories for them that will last a lifetime.”