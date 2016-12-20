Appeal for info on the day Pele visited Heckmondwike

Were you in Heckmondwike the day footballing legend Pele came to town?

If so, a professor wants to hear from you to possibly take part in an upcoming radio documentary.

Professor Philip Newsome said: “I am working on a 30-minute radio programme for the BBC about the day the world’s greatest footballer Pele came to visit the Co-op boot factory in Heckmondwike.

“I am looking to interview anybody who remembers this event which took place in the 1960s.

“Ideally I would like to speak to somebody who actually met the great man.”

The former Co-op factory created boots for footballers and was popular among many professionals, most notably Sir Stanley Matthews.

Anyone with information or who was present during Pele’s visit is asked to email philipnewsome@me.com.