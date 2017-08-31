Are you a Kirklees Food Saver Champion?

Volunteering Kirklees is looking for people to become Food Saver Champions and help people reduce the amount of food they throw away.

Kirklees has been chosen to be a Sainsbury’s ‘Discovery Community’ as part of the supermarket’s Waste Less, Save More campaign to raise awareness and run exciting challenges to reduce food waste.

Volunteering Kirklees will be holding an information event with a free lunch at the Greenwood Centre, Dewsbury on Tuesday, September 12 from 12-130pm

Kirklees councillor Musarrat Khan, Cabinet member with responsibility for waste, said: “I am delighted that Kirklees has been selected to take part in this project.

“Disposing of wasted food costs us all money and anything we can do to encourage less waste is a good thing.

“Experts estimate that the average household throws away £700 worth of food a year, that’s a lot of money to throw away, money that could be spent on so many other things.’

“I am looking forward to seeing what ideas the volunteers come up with to get us all thinking about what we throw away, and I would encourage anyone who is looking for a new challenge to get involved.”

Sharron Wilkinson, Volunteer Services Manager from Volunteering Kirklees, said: “Every week across the country we throw perfectly good food away in our bins.

“Food we don’t like the look of, food we forget to use, food past its best before date … the list goes on.

“This is your chance to be involved at a local level helping to help tackle a huge national problem.

“There are loads of ways you can get involved both behind the scenes: researching food networks and assisting with event planning; there will also be opportunities to attend events or become a food demonstrator.”

More information can be found at http://volunteeringkirklees.org.uk/does-food-waste-drive-you-crackers.