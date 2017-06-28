Arrest made in Huddersfield murder investigation

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a 79-year-old man was found in Huddersfield.
Detectives launched an investigation following the discovery of a man’s body at a house this morning, police confirmed.
West Yorkshire Police said officers attended an address in Royds Avenue, Paddock, at around 6.30am today where the body was found.
A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.Police said the coroner’s office had been informed of the death and enquiries into the suspected murder were ongoing.
