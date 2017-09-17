Back stage help for production

A fantastic opportunity was recently given to the youth of West Yorkshire by West End professionals in Batley and Spen Youth Theatre Company’s (BSYTC) production of Les Miserables to honour Jo Cox.

They inspired many young people, not just on stage, but also back stage, too.

REHEARSALS: Performers prepare for West Side Story.

Cev Barker, the director of Acorn Youth Theatre’s Production of West Side Story, said: “It was the passion of the young stage crew that left a lasting impression on me.”

He went on to explain how, while attending rehearsals for Les Mis, he had spent time with the professional crew and their young charges and had been so impressed by the attitude of the youngsters that he emailed the show’s producers and asked them to pass on his details to any of the tech team who may want to continue their development after the More In Common project came to an end.

Mr Barker added: “The show closed on the Saturday night and on Sunday morning I woke up to six messages from BSYTC members asking to help back stage.

“We had a meeting the following week and we now have 11 passionate Stage Crew wanting to help us and learn from us.”

Cev is one of the founders of the Dewsbury-based Acorn Youth Theatre Company and believes that young people with a passion should be encouraged to follow that passion.

West Side Story will be performed at Cleckheaton Town Hall between Wednesday 27 September and Saturday 30 September (with a matinee on the Saturday). Tickets can be bought through the town halls website.