Batley officer’s role in Edinburgh Tattoo

A Royal Navy Officer from Batley is currently performing a leading role in the world-famous Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

The 24-strong guard welcomes the audience at the beginning of every performance, takes the general salute and marches at the finale.

It is one of many highlights in a varied Naval career for Amphibious Warfare Officer Lieutenant Robin Hainsworth who has the prestigious role of Officer in Charge of the Guard of Honour. His is a figurehead role at the front of the guard, waving his ceremonial sword, keeping the drill orders and commanding the team during their performances.

He said: “It is a challenge. We had a full week of rehearsals before starting the run and now we are into it, it is a case of maintaining high standards. We are monitored and receive critiques to ensure we perform the drill correctly.

“I am fortunate that I have done many ceremonial training and events during my career, so haven’t found the drill too daunting. It’s a real honour for me to be leading the guard, it’s awesome – the chance of a lifetime. I’ve watched it for countless years since I was a boy.”

A Reservist based at HMS Ceres in Leeds, he originally joined Calder Division back in 2003 and has also served with the Royal Fleet Auxiliary.

The Royal Navy is proudly leading the military’s support to this year’s spectacular Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, a huge production, featuring a cast of 1,200 performing to a live audience of 220,000 and a global TV audience of more than 100 million over the course of its run, which finishes this weekend (August 26).

Members of all fighting arms of the Senior Service are coming together, showing the team works by performing a number of vital roles both in the auditorium and out of sight of the vast numbers attending the four-week event.