BBC Introducing Stage line-up announced for Leeds Festival

Forever championing up and coming talent, the BBC Introducing Stage is back again at this year’s Leeds Festival with the line-up announced today.

This stage offers one of the biggest platforms for new music in the UK, having last year brought sets from the likes of Clean Cut Kid, Georgia and Viola Beach.

The BBC Introducing Stage has also hosted Reading and Leeds debut slots from Jake Bugg, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Jack Garratt, making it a must see for anyone wishing to catch future stars’ formative moments.

Headlining the BBC Introducing Stage on the Friday at Leeds will be the up and coming SuperGlu. Appearing alongside them will be the West-African rhythms of nine-piece KOG & The Zongo Brigade, West-Midlands singer-songwriter Lawrence Taylor, ‘math-pop-whiz-kids’ Tusk, poetic grime artist Sonny Green and gritpop Nottingham based Mowbeck.

Mouses are renowned for their raw and energetic live performances and will take to the BBC Introducing Stage as well as the melodic Arctic Lake, psychedelic indie band CaStleS and power-packed seven-piece rock n’ rollers Hardwicke Circus.

The stage will also play host to Centre Stage Competition winners Faux Pas and Futuresound Competition runners up Dusk, The Indigo Project, Vexxes, Night Owls and Adore//repel.

Headlining the second day at Leeds will be the hotly tipped Coquin Migale with explosive sounds from their new album Munro released next week.

Joining them is 19-year-old singer songwriter from Yorkshire, Beau, the heavy melodic swoons of Muncie Girls and the lo-fi aesthetic sounds of Paris Youth Foundation.

Airways, a recently formed indie-rock group will be performing alongside indie-pop Happy Accidents, pop-fuzz buzz-band Eat Fast, explosive four-piece The Wholls, the increasingly popular Strong Asian Mothers and Bolton singer songwriter Jordan Allen.

Closing the BBC Introducing Stage on the Sunday at Leeds will be Fronteers, with their Britpop infused licks. Also appearing is blues-influenced Ten Tonnes, psychedelic five piece The Shimmer Band, Brighton favourites High Tyde, the spell-binding young piano master Cameron A G and indie-folk group The Tin Pigeons.

The adrenalin pumped garage punk Avalanche Party, dreamy-pop Tiny Giant, electronic-indie inspired Haus and anthemic indie-rockers We Were Giants will join them for first time appearances at Reading and Leeds.

Leeds Festival will kick start in style on Thursday, August 25 as legendary independent Leeds-based label Dance To The Radio return to host the BBC Introducing Stage and start the weekend’s festivities with a phenomenal programme.

The psychedelic grunge swamp sounds of The Wytches and fiery Brighton duo Blood Red Shoes top a bill that will also see performances by Freak, Blackwaters and Forever Cult.

The 2016 Leeds Festival boasts the biggest names, sounds and festival moments, with five main stage headliners over three days - Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foals, Biffy Clyro, Disclosure and Fall Out Boy. They head up a huge Bank Holiday weekend which will also see performances by Jack Ü, The 1975, Two Door Cinema Club, Boy Better Know, Chvrches, The Vaccines, A$AP Rocky, Nas, Good Charlotte, Asking Alexandria, Fetty Wap and over 200 more.

Weekend tickets (£205 + £8 booking fee) and day tickets (£59.50 + £7 booking fee) are available from http://www.leedsfestival.com/tickets