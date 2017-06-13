Breaking: Reports of 'four big explosions' near railway station in Batley

Large plumes of smoke have been spotted in Batley following reports of a series of explosions.

Hanging Heaton Cricket Club took to Twitter to warn people living close to the ground to close doors and windows after "four big explosions" nearby at 8.25pm.

The reports came after firefighters from Dewsbury Fire Station were called to Soothilll Lane, near Batley railway station, at 8.15pm.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the initial call was for a large vehicle that was on fire.

"We got the call through as a large vehicle fire at 8.15pm on Soothill Lane," he said.

"They are still there now."