Burglars believed to have set fire to home

Police are investigating a burglary in Batley during which it is believed the culprits set fire to a home.

The incident took place shortly before 5am in Manor Way, Staincliffe.

Two areas of the bungalow, the kitchen and a bedroom, were damaged by fire during the burglary.

No occupants are thought to have been inside at the time, it is understood.

West Yorkshire Police said investigations are underway and enquiries ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kirklees CID on 101 and quote the crime reference number 13160756900.