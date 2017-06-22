Burglars scrawl racist abuse in Heckmondwike man’s home after knocking him unconscious

A Heckmondwike man was knocked unconscious in his own home by burglars and awoke to find racist graffiti written on his wall.

The incident happened at around 9.30am at an address on Westfield Street yesterday (Wednesday).

The suspects entered the house, approached the victim from behind and struck him on his head, knocking him unconsciousness.

When he awoke, he found racially aggravated graffiti written on the wall in his home.

Anyone with any information or saw anyone acting suspiciously near the area is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference 13170282561.