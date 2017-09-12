Bus driver set for rowing challenge

A Birstall man is swapping his bus driver’s seat for a rowing machine for a gruelling charity challenge.

Michael Barton will spend his 57th birthday rowing a total of 20 miles at a local gym - all in aid of Martin House Hospice care for Children.

Michael is hoping to raise thousands of pounds during the event.

The challenge which will see him row the equivalent distance from his home to the hospice in Boston Spa.

Michael has already organised two concerts during the year to help boost the amount he raises.

This is the second year Michael has raised money for a local charity, after losing two stones in a sponsored weight loss last year for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

He said: “I drive distances for my job so about 18 months ago I started with a sponsored diet and raised £2,500.

“I decided each year I’d pick a charity and do a physical challenge and a couple of concerts.

“I came to Martin House and I was impressed with the people and the place, and decided it would be my charity for this year.

“I’m hoping to beat last year’s total this time.”

Martin House provides care and support for children and young people with life-limiting conditions, and their families, throughout West, North and East Yorkshire at its hospice in Boston Spa, in hospitals and in their own homes.

To sponsor Michael, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/michael-barton7.