Major delays as vehicle catches fire on M621 in Leeds

Severe delays were reported on the M621 in Leeds this morning due to a car catching fire.

One lane of the road was blocked on the westbound carriageway before the M62’s junction 27 at Gildersome.

Some smoke was said to be blowing across the road.

Drivers on the opposite carriageway slowing to look at the accident were also creating delays on on the M621 eastbound between M62 J27 at at Gildersome and the junction 1 of the M621 at Beeston.

The incident was cleared by around 8.30am.