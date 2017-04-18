Care home residents have wishes come true via well of great ideas

People living at Avery Mews Care Home in Heckmondwike are having their wishes turned into reality thanks to a wishing well scheme that is being run by the care team.

Resident Beryl decided that for her Wishing Well she would like to go out for afternoon tea.

A care home worker then visited The Gallery Restaurant in Heckmondwike, which kindly donated a voucher for two people. Everybody had a great afternoon thanks to the restaurant’s generosity.

Other wishes that have been granted at the home include a day to the betting shop, a cinema visit, a shopping trip and a picnic in the park.

Activities coordinator Angela said: “We decided to walk to and from the restaurant, which was definitely needed after all of the delicious food.”

Tracey Simpson, manager of the home, said: “Through the wishing well scheme we are fixing it for our residents to enjoy things they really want to do and giving them special experiences.

“We have several wishes that are to be completed.

“These include a trip to Blackpool tower, a clothes shopping spree and a visit to Charlotte’s ice cream farm.”