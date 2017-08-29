Celebrating a magnificent transformation

Manor Croft Academy students and staff are celebrating what is likely to be one of the biggest improvements in GCSE outcomes in the country.

Principal, Andy Barnett said the number of students achieving passes in both maths and English has risen from 40 per cent to 68 per cent - a 28 per cent increase in one year - and staff, students and parents were reaping the rewards of a year of transformational change and hard work, also reflected across other areas. Science increased by 25 per cent, French went up 33 per cent, and our practical subjects like PE also rose by 33 per cent.

Chief Executive for the academy’s trust, Paul Tarn said Mr Barnett, in his first Year as Principal, had transformed outcomes and was sure pupils were at what would be an outstanding school.

Individual successes included Uhzair Naheem who achieved a fantastic set of results including the new Grade 9 in mathematics. Uhzair is planning on becoming a mathematics teacher and will be taking up his place at Greenhead College in September. Similarly, Mae Exley achieved a Grade 9 in English Language alongside 5 ‘A’ Grades and 2 ‘A*’ grades. Mae is looking forward to taking up her place at Leeds College of Art.

Mr Barnett said students had “risen to the challenge we set them to achieve our best ever results...this performance is well-deserved.”