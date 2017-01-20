Charity on the lookout for help

Arthritis care are looking for volunteers in Kirklees to help run their ‘Living well with Arthritis’ services.

There are three volunteer roles that need to be filled by friendly, approachable people, that either have arthritis themselves or have an understanding of living with the condition.

The first role is a drop-in volunteer. They are needed to help run monthly drop-ins offering people information about arthritis and the opportunity to talk about their condition with someone who understands it.

Barbara, 70, who has Rheumatoid and Ostearthritis, has been helping to run drop-in sessions in Cleckheaton since 2015.

She said: “I cannot do much with my hands, but what I can do is listen, talk and hand out leaflets.”

After Barbara lost her husband she wanted to get out and do something, which her Arthritis Care volunteer role has enabled her to do.

She also wanted to go out and help people.

The other roles include peer workshop facilitators who will help run a series of peer support workshops, where up to eight participants are free to discuss and share their ideas and experiences.

One-to-one volunteers are needed to run structured face-to-face or telephone sessions for sufferers that would explore practical issues such as diet, exercise and pain management.

If you are able to help out in any way, call co-ordinator Emma Marshall on 07968 624377.

Alternatively, you can email her at emmam@arthritiscare.org.uk.