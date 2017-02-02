Charming cottage in Grange Moor

This charming two bedroom mid terrace cottage benefits from a larger than average rear garden with timber decked patio with a host of original features throughout.

The property really is one to behold and an early viewing comes recommended by the agent.

The accommodation fully comprises of entrance hall, living room with original beams to the ceiling and multi fuel cast iron fire, modern fitted kitchen diner located to the rear of the property. A staircase leads to the first floor landing to two good size bedrooms and a cottage style house bathroom/WC.

Outside to the front of the property there is a low maintenance pebbled buffer garden, whilst to the rear there is a paved patio area, timber decked patio area, slate section, attractive lawn and enjoying open aspect of woodlands beyond making the garden a lovely tranquil place to sit and entertain.

The property is located within Grange Moor, close to local amenities and schools, whilst daily access to Leeds and further afield can be had via the M1 motorway.

Price: £140,000

Agent: www.richardkendall.co.uk