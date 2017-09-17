Chatting with baroness at banquet

IT IS always good to meet up with old friends, as Batley businessman Peter McVeigh keeps on discovering when he travels to London.

Recently it was Dewsbury-born Baroness Betty Boothroyd whom he met at a summer banquet at the Mansion House, home of the Lord Mayor of London.

The event had been hosted by the Worshipful Company of Lightmongers, a City Livery Company, of which Peter is a member.

He said: “It is always a great pleasure to meet up with Betty who has never forgotten her Dewsbury roots.

“She loves to chat about the town and to be remembered to the many friends still living in the area.”