Children enjoy fun and games at mini beach

Heckmondwike Families recently soaked up the sun on the Salvation Army’s mini beach at its Barracks Street base.

Children joined the church and charity for face painting, entertainment by Fairy Liquid, a mini beach, games, competitions, activities and a bouncy castle.

BALLOON ART: Children had the chance to select a shape.

Pre-school aged siblings also had the opportunity to meet their teachers from the Noah’s Ark Pre-school ahead of the new term.

Early years setting manager Jessica Harrison and her team provided their face painting talents during the busy fun day.

Church leader, lieutenant Yong-Geun Lee, said: “With summer coming to an end and children heading back to school, we wanted an opportunity to bring families together for a big celebration with fun games and activities they could enjoy together.

“We realise that family life comes with its own challenges and finding enough to do during the summer holidays can often be tough, so it was wonderful to bring our community together in a safe space to have fun and show them the pre-school.”