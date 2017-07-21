Search

Children’s Lion King has ‘wow’ factor

Working Together: Batley Girls High School students produced the super backdrops, and production licensing was sponsored by John Medley of Map Ventilation Ltd, Batley
Stunning movement, dance and music with shimmering backdrops across a multi-level stage gave children’s production of The Lion King a real “wow” factor!

Fifty five Year Six children at Healey J & I School, supported in the chorus by Year Five children, sand and danced their hearts out in costumes made by Julie Knapton and Bibi Nadat in the production co-ordinated by Julie Loveday, said headteacher Louisa Lang. “It was amazing, parents absolutely loved it and there have been tears of joy and special memories for the children,” she said.

Pupils from Healey J&I School in Batley staged their end of year performance, The Lion King

