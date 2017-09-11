Co-operative nursery set to hold prize events throughout September

The Co-operative Childcare nursery in Dewsbury is marking the roll-out of 30 free hours of childcare with a month of giveaways.

To celebrate the additional free hours, Co-operative Childcare will offer its social media followers a chance to win a family-friendly prize every week throughout September.

The prizes include a £200 Co-operative Travel voucher, a children’s slide, a family photography session and a £50 voucher for art equipment.

Co-operative Childcare nurseries provide early years education that helps children understand the importance of sharing, individuality and caring for others.

The Dewsbury nursery will also be hosting an open day on Saturday 9 September, offering local families a chance to explore the venue’s facilities and services.

Currently, all 3 and 4-year-olds in England are entitled to 570 hours of free childcare a year, which is often taken as 15 hours a week during term time.

Under a new Government scheme, some families with working parents or carers will be eligible for double that amount from September onwards.

Joanne Wilson, nursery manager, said: “At the heart of our childcare is a commitment to giving each child the freedom to have fun and learn in their own way, building their self-confidence and awareness of the world around them as they grow.

“We’d urge any families interested in finding out more about our nurseries – and the 30 hours of free childcare – to pop along to our local open day for a chat.”