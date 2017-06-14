Community events will remember Jo

Community events in the town are being held as part of this weekend’s The Great Get-Together to remember murdered Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox, who died a year ago.

Earlier this year Mrs Cox’s husband Brendan decided the best way to mark the anniversary was bringing people together over the weekend, from June 16 to June 18.

The result is more than 110,000 The Great Get-Together events, not least some in area she served.

At noon on Friday, Jo’s friend and successor as MP in the constituency, Tracy Brabin, will release balloons at Windmill CE School, Upper Batley Lane, Batley. She will also make a speech in Mrs Cox’s memory.

On Saturday, June 17, there will be a community iftar, or breaking of fast, held in Batley Memorial Park. Events will take place from 8pm until food is shared at 9.44pm.

And on Sunday, June 18, Batley Bulldogs Rugby Club, in partnership with More In Common, are inviting people to a free family fun afternoon and rugby match. The event will take place from 1pm until 5.30pm.