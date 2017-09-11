Computer glitch causes delays at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Trust

Patients faced delays in A&E and appointments were cancelled today after IT problems caused chaos at an NHS Trust.

Telephone lines were down at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Trust, which runs Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury hospitals, during the malfunction between noon and 3pm today.

Martin Barkley, chief executive of Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Trust.

Patients have been stuck in hospital waiting to be sent home after the IT incident, which affected emergency departments, outpatients and operating theatres.

Trust bosses said the cause of the IT failure was being investigated but it was not related to a cyber attack.

Chief executive Martin Barkley said: “Between midday and 3pm today the trust experienced serious IT issues, which included the telephone system.

“It has caused major disruption, delays and in some cases the postponement of appointments for patients across all areas, from outpatients to theatres.

“It also caused delays in our emergency departments and affected the timely discharge of in-patients. Patients will still be discharged today but it will be later in the day than usual.”

“We are now focussed on addressing the backlog of patients waiting to be seen and I am extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused to many patients and their families.”