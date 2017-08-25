Couple has Keys to pub of the season success

A Liversedge-based drinking establishment has been named Heavy Woollen Summer Pub of the Season 2017.

The Cross Keys in Hightown, which is an Admiral Tavern owned pub, claimed the title in the face of some tough competition.

Vicky and David Winter, who took over the lease in 2015 when the pub was quiet and in need of some love and hard work, saw the potential of the venue on Halifax Road and took on the challenge despite never running a pub before.

Vicky was working at the pub at the time behind the bar and David was a chef at Healds Hall Hotel.

Nearly two years later they have established the Cross Keys as a popular venue for the local community.

This is the first award the couple have won since taking over the lease.

Vicky and David said none of their success would have happened without the hard work of their team at the pub and the support of the locals.

A spokesman said: “Since taking over as publicans Vicky and David have focused on making the pub a warm welcoming pub with a very friendly atmosphere. The pub is basically open-plan however with lots of little nooks and corners to settle down into and relax.

“David has also taken advantage of his chef background to start serving good value pub food which is getting excellent reviews locally and the menu is available online. One of the main attractions of the pubs is its good quality Sunday lunches however booking is recommended such is the popularity.

“The pub continues to develop as an integral part of the community and it was nice to see a busy pub for the award presentation.”