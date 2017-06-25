Army bomb disposal team called after police found 'unknown chemicals' at Wakefield flat

ARMY bomb disposal experts have been called in tonight after police found "unknown chemicals" during a search of a flat in Wakefield.

Police have cordoned off an area of Westgate near Wakefield city centre tonight (Sun June 25) while investigations are carried out at the flat at Westgate End.

Insp Carlton Young of West Yorkshire Police said a 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a drugs related offence in Leeds earlier today.

He said police went to search the man's home address in Westgate End at Wakefield at 4.30pm today when they discovered the chemicals.

An army bomb disposal team from Catterick arrived at the scene just before 9.30pm tonight. Fire crews are also at the scene.

Insp Young said: "We are dealing with some unknown chemicals at an address. They (the army bomb disposal team) are there to assist us."

Insp Young added: "This is not being treated as terror related."