Banned: Leeds United fan who sang offensive songs on way home from match

A Leeds United fan arrested for being drunk and disorderly after singing loud and offensive songs on a busy train home from a match has been banned from the club's games for three years.

Karl Dale, 19, was part of a group of fans returning on a Metro train from the Sunderland vs Leeds United match on 19 August, according to British Transport Police.

As the train travelled between the Stadium of Light and Fellgate station, Dale chanted loud and offensive songs and swore. When he was asked to stop by officers on the train he became abusive.

Dale was told to leave the train but when he refused, he hurled more abuse and then began swinging his arms at officers, at which point was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

Dale, of Woodside Drive, in Morley pleaded guilty and was sentenced at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court September 26. Details of the case were only released by British Transport Police today. He was handed a £167 fine and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 in costs.

The court also heard that Dale had a previous conviction for football related disorder in Barnsley as he was given a football banning order preventing him from attending and travelling to football matches for three years.

Pc Scott Sharlotte of British Transport Police said: “The train was extremely busy with a number of people who were shocked and intimidated by Dale’s behaviour.

“Trains and stations are not extensions of football terraces and fans cannot expect to travel on trains drinking excessive amounts of alcohol, singing and shouting offensive songs and behaving in an anti-social manner without us taking action.

“We are committed to protecting the travelling public from this kind of mindless behaviour and would ask that anyone who witnesses it contact us on 0800 405040 or text us on 61016.”