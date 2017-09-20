Bogus police officer tricks young Dewsbury woman into handing over valuable jewellery

A young Dewsbury woman was duped into handing over thousands of pounds worth of jewellery by a criminal pretending to be a police officer.

Detectives have issued a warning about bogus callers after the women in her 20s from Dewsbury Moor was targeted on September 4. Similar offences have since taken place in the Lindley and Fartown areas of Huddersfield.

In all three incidents, a cold caller pretended to be a police officer and has approached properties, saying he needed their jewellery or money as part of an ongoing investigation.

According to West Yorkshire Police, the Dewsbury Moor victim received a call from an unknown number to her landline phone from a male, who claimed to be from the bank and advised the victim that money had been taken from her account.

He then asked how much money the victim had in her house and that he would send a police officer around to collect her money and jewellery for safekeeping at the police station.

While she remained on the phone to the first man, a second dressed as a police officer attended the address to collect the money and jewellery.

When the victim questioned if he was a genuine policeman, the suspect on the phone reassured her that he was and she gave him the money and jewellery.

The suspect who attended the address is described as an Asian male, aged 25 or 26 years, around 6ft tall, with short dark hair. He was wearing black jeans, a blue or grey t-shirt and a black jacket.

Detective Constable Tony Marshall, of Kirklees District CID, said: "The police would never ask someone for their banking details or call to speak about suspected fraudulent activity on their bank account.

"If you receive one of these calls please hang up and contact your bank separately. They should be able to confirm if they are aware of any suspected fraud with your account.

“Officers would also never attend your address and suggest you hand over money or jewellery for safekeeping or to fund an investigation.

"I would also seek to remind people that if a police officer were to attend an address for any reason, they would always be able to show you formal police identification to confirm who they are.

“If you have any concerns you can contact the police who will be able to confirm the officer’s identity.

“I would also ask children and grandchildren to pass this warning on to their parents and grandparents, as older communities could be vulnerable to these types of bogus calls.

“These are very serious crimes and our enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.”

Anyone who believes they have been targeted in this way or approached by a bogus police officer is asked to contact police on 999 in an emergency or 101 in a non-emergency.

Any suspicious calls should be reported to Action Fraud on 0300 1232040. Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.