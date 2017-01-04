Burglars stole large amount of jewellery from Dewsbury house

Burglars escaped with a large amount of jewellery of "great sentimental value" when they targeted a house in Dewsbury.

The suspects forced their way into the house in Caldermill Way before stealing the jewellery, a Playstation 4 and an amount of cash.

A Classic Silver Armani watch with the model number AR2460 was taken along with a gold Swarovski pendant, bangle, ring and necklace set.

Detective Constable Nicole Rubio-Senior, of Huddersfield CID, said: "The items stolen have great sentimental value to the victims and I am appealing to anyone who has any information about the burglary, or the items to get in contact.

"We have carried out house to house enquiries, but I would ask any residents in the area who we haven't spoken to and who may have private CCTV running at this time to get in touch.

"If anyone has seen the items for sale, or been invited to buy them please contact the police."

The burglary took place between noon and 7pm on December 22 at a property on Caldermill Way.

Contact Det Con Rubio-Senior via 101, quoting log number 13160749638 of 22 December.

Information can also be passed on to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.