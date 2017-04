Police investigating an attempted robbery in a graveyard in Batley have issued an E-fit image of the suspect.

The incident happened on Staincliffe Hall Road, Staincliffe, on Monday, 3 April.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, was approached by a man who tried to grab her bag from her arm between 4.20pm and 4.35pm.

However, she resisted and the man fled.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting 13170153083 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.