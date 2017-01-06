Man, 30, on firearms charges over M62 shooting of Yassar Yaqub

A 30-year-old man has appeared in court charged with firearms offences following a police operation in which a man was shot dead on a motorway slip road near Huddersfield.

Moshin Amin was arrested as part of the operation during which 28-year-old Mohammed Yassar Yaqub was shot by officers beside the M62 at Ainley Top, on Monday evening.

The coffin of Mohammed Yassar Yaqub is carried outside Masjid Bilal Huddersfield where prayers are being held ahead of his funeral.

Amin, of Broomer Street, Dewsbury, appeared before magistrates in Leeds charged with two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition.

He appeared in the dock and spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during the four-minute hearing.

Reading the details of the charges, the court clerk said Amin was charged with possessing a converted self-loading pistol, a sound moderator and 11 9mm rounds of ammunition without a firearms certificate.

District Judge Marie Mallon remanded Amin into custody to appear before Leeds Crown Court on February 3.

No application for bail was made.

Earlier, an inquest into Mr Yaqub’s death was opened and adjourned at Bradford Coroner’s Court.

And hundreds of mourners have attended his funeral at the Masjid Bilal mosque in Huddersfield.

A post-mortem examination showed Mr Yaqub died from gunshot wounds to the chest.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission is investigating the death.

Four men, aged 30, 37 and two aged 26, who were also arrested on Monday evening, have been released on police bail pending further inquiries.