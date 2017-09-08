Man charged with attempted murder after firearms discharge in Dewsbury

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a firearm was discharged in Dewsbury.
The offence happened on August 29, and it led to a 25-year-old man being injured in Ravenshouse Road.
Police today (Friday) said a man has now been charged on three counts of attempted murder.
The 43-year-old, of Ravens Avenue, Scout Hill, Dewsbury, is due to appear at Kirklees Magistrates' Court this morning.
