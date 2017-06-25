Man dead after reports of assault in Wakefield

A MAN has died after he was reportedly assaulted in Wakefield today.

Police said officers were called to reports of assault against a man at a residential address on Haydn Avenue, Stanley, Wakefield, just before 2pm today. (Sun June 25)

Police said the man died a short time later.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers attended and a man in his thirties was arrested on suspicion of assault.

"The assault is being investigated by Wakefield CID and enquiries remain ongoing."

"The man's death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are continuing into the matter."

Anyone with information is asked to cal police on 101, quoting log number 1013, of June 25.