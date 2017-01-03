Man stabbed in New Year's Day attack outside Huddersfield pub

A MAN was stabbed in the back during a brutal attack outside the White Horse pub in Huddersfield in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Police said the man also suffered a broken jaw during the attack, which happened outside the pub on Leeds Road just before 2.30am on Sunday (Jan 1).

The victim was hit in the face by another man aged in his twenties and of mixed race.

Other men then become involved and the victim was stabbed in back, causing him to fall. He was then kicked in the head when on the ground.

The group then made off.

As a result of the incident the victim suffered a stab wound to his back and a broken jaw.

Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with information about it are asked to call Kirklees CID on 101 quoting crime reference 13170000789