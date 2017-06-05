Man suffered serious head injury during assault in Cleckheaton pub

An assault victim was taken to hospital for urgent treatment after being knocked out in a Cleckheaton pub.

The man was punched on the chin and fell to the floor unconscious following the attack in the Commercial Hotel in Bradford Road.

He was taken to Pindersfield Hospital with a serious head injury.

Today police appealed for help in tracing the suspect, who fled the scene of the assault at around 10.45pm on Saturday, April 8.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his mid 20s, with short dark hair which is slightly curly,

He was wearing a dark polo shirt and some dark coloured shorts.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact PC Neal Wilkes at Kirklees District Police via 101, quoting crime reference 13170160087.

Alternatively, information can be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.